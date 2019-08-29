Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

J-K Governor should be declared unfit for post: Adhir Chowdhury

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post.
"Nothing can be worse if the Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Governor makes such unconstitutional statements. Such comments do not suit the stature of a governor. He should be declared unfit for the post. I also said earlier that this governor is behaving like the BJP's spokesperson," he told ANI.
On Wednesday, Malik said that Gandhi behaved liked like a 'political juvenile' over Kashmir issue.
"I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," the Governor had said.
Chowdhury asserted that Congress' stand on Kashmir issue has been very clear and said that anyone who does not "dances to the tune" of BJP will be declared as an anti-national.
"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi made it clear on Kashmir and Pakistan's statements. Despite this, the ruling party's propaganda machinery is continuing to hurl undemocratic abuses against him," the Berhampore MP said.
He urged BJP to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest and take all political parties into confidence regarding the Kashmir issue.
"The government should convene an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence because this issue cannot be taken for a ride. The meeting should be held on what is actually transpiring in Kashmir and the future steps being taken by the government," said Chowdhury.
Recently, the Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir and a Bill bifurcating the former state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Govt conscious about all measures to deal with J-K threat...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that government is conscious of all the measures that are required to be taken to deal with the threat perception pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:08 IST

To mark PM's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party will be organising a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week in mid-September to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:57 IST

Body scanners to be made mandatory at all airports in 2 years

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday said body scanners should be made mandatory at all major airports within a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:54 IST

UP Minister likens Mayawati to live wire

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Wednesday likened the BSP leader Mayawati to a 'live wire' saying that whosoever touches her will die.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:39 IST

Enhanced penalties under Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to become...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 that will be applicable with effect from September 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:37 IST

Nearly 15 aircraft added per month to ease passenger traffic:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that 10-15 aircraft are being added per month to deal with the increasing passenger traffic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:34 IST

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC disposes of plea seeking...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, seeking video-recording of the court proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:29 IST

Hyderabad: Demand soars for different models of Ganesha idols...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): As the city gears up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the demand for various models of Ganesha idols increased in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:25 IST

Govt is determined to privatise Air India : Union Civil Aviation...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the government is determined to privatise Air India and people are interested in buying it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:23 IST

Patna: Cases withdrawn from HC Judge who criticised fellow Judges

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Patna High Court on Thursday withdrew all the cases from Justice Rakesh Kumar, allegedly after he came down heavily on the judges of the lower courts in his order copy pertaining to a corruption case against a former IAS officer KP Ramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:21 IST

Samajwadi Party MLA unhappy with MP ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Despite supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rajesh Shukla is unhappy with a few Cabinet ministers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Team India wins 19 Medals at WorldSkills International Competition 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Team India won a total of 19 medals including one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals along with 15 Medallions of Excellence across key skills at WorldSkills International Competition 2019 held in Kazan, Russia.

Read More
iocl