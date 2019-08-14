J-K Guv's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: P Chidambaram

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.