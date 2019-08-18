Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Days after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, locals of Kupwara district are now in hope of better employment opportunities in the region, while some of them have requested the central government to take strong actions against corruption.
"From what we are seeing, the situation is not that difficult, but not normal too. In their mind, people here think that they will not get jobs. Unemployment is the main cause here. People are protesting for this reason too thinking that now they won't get jobs. But I don't think this is correct as now more businesses will open up here. There will be new jobs," said a local.
Another one added, "Few people are not understanding what exactly abrogation of Article 370 means. I feel that there is no loss in it. It's profitable because the young generation will get jobs as big industries will come here. Even people, who are talented in different fields like dance, singing, among others will get chance. I feel the outcome will be good."
The clampdown was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before both the Houses of Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A.
One local has requested the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a "major issue in Jammu and Kashmir is corruption, so the CBI and other agencies should keep an eye on it to take strong actions."
Irfan Bhadan, chairman of Gurjar Pahadi Forum said, "After abrogation of Article 370, we are looking forward for development and employment in the valley."
The government agencies started easing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after the situation in the Valley continued to remain peaceful for the 12th day since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that gave a special status to the state. (ANI)
J-K: Locals in Kupwara await surge in job opportunities after abrogation of Article 370
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:55 IST
