J-K on path of positive, constructive environment: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Following the announcement of the introduction of the Domicile Act and the Land Act in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday stated that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of a positive and constructive environment'.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said: "There is a very positive and constructive environment in Jammu and Kashmir. People are getting employment opportunities, and development will take place in the area, which has been ignored in the last 70 years. People have started to realize that J&K is on the path of a good, positive and constructive environment."

Naqvi also spoke on the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Jaffrabad area.

"The manner in which some people have tried to hijack the peace, as a result, I think they will learn from their mistakes and realise that no law of the country can take away anyone's citizenship," he said.

On Saturday night, a large number of people, including over 1,000 women, gathered at Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA. (ANI)

