J-K parties should come together to give message to Centre over special status: Mehbooba

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should come together to give a message to the central government that they cannot tamper with the state's special position.

"The workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to the Centre that they cannot tamper with J-K's special position. Recent developments in the state have created fear among the people. It appears that something is about to happen," she told reporters here.

Mehbooba said that it was "unfortunate" that the central government has not issued a clear statement over the current situation as the state is rocked by rumours and uncertainty.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba said that it is a travesty that the Centre has not made efforts to reach out and clarify on the situation in the state.

"Yet again the valley is on edge. It's a travesty that Central government hasn't made efforts to reach out and clarify recent developments," she tweeted.

Yesterday, the state government advised Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists were planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Criticising the move, Mufti said that the advisory created chaos and confusion among the people.

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah earlier today asked the Centre to come forward and assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about.

He also said Governor Satya Pal Malik assured him that so far no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation. (ANI)

