J-K: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges built by BRO

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six new bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Jammu sector. These bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs 43 crores, the officials further said.

"It is a pleasant experience to inaugurate these bridges at the time when the world is insisting on maintaining distancing and is living apart from each other. I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organisation on completing this task with their great skills," said the Union Minister after the inauguration held through video conferencing.

"Since its formation, BRO has always been at the forefront of developing infrastructure in far-flung areas. It has also completed the construction of 160 meters long Tarnah I and 300-meter long Tarnah II bridges, fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh added.

"I congratulate all the countrymen, including the local people and dedicate these bridges to all of you," he said in his concluding remarks.

The Defence Minister unveiled the four bridges in the Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura area.

Notably, last month, the Central government had approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the BRO in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. (ANI)