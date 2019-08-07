J-K reorganised into two UTs to curb terrorism: Govt

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday that the most important business transacted during the just-concluded Parliament session was the repealing of provisions related to Article 370, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has been reorganised into two Union Territories to ensure better administration and to curb terrorism.

A ministry release on the bills passed during the parliament session, which was the first after the constitution of the new Lok Sabha, said that the "most important business transacted during this Session is abrogation of certain provisions from Article 370 and Presidential Orders thereunder".

"This will ensure equal opportunities to all sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir particularly with the restoration of applicability of the provisions of the Constitution of India and all socio-economic legislations thereby ensuring rule of law and equity," the release said.

"Further for ensuring better administration and for curbing terrorism, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been reorganised with the formation of two Union Territories (UTs) - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," it added.

The bill to reorganise the state into two UTs was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday, a day after it was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament also adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370, which provided special powers to the state.

The repeal of Article 370 has been a long-pending ideological demand of BJP and its predecessor Sangh Parivar.

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha started from June 17 and the session of Rajya Sabha from June 20. The Lower House of parliament was adjourned sine die on Tuesday and the upper House on Wednesday. (ANI)



