J-K: Terrorists kill NC leader's PSO; Omar Abdullah condemns attack

Anantnag (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Syed Taueer Ahmed's personal security officer (PSO) was shot dead by terrorists in Hiller area of Anantnag on Sunday.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed.

"In a terror incident at Hiller area of District Anantnag, terrorists fired upon a policeman on duty identified as SgCT Riyaz Ahmad. In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. However the injured policeman succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

"We paid our rich tributes to Martyr Riyaz Ahmad who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Police have registered a case and officers are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime," the statement added.

NC leader and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "dastardly attack".

"My colleague from Kokernag in South Kashmir Judge (Retd) Tauqeer Sb was just attacked by militants. While he escaped unhurt his security officer was hit and killed in the line of duty. I unreservedly condemn this dastardly attack and convey my condolences to the family of the deceased," Omar said in a tweet.

"The security officer Selection Grade Constable Riyaz Ahmed Khan was posted with him for the last few years and was killed when 3 militants attacked a party convention. I've just spoken to Tauqeer Sb to convey my concern and my condolences for Riyaz's death," he added. (ANI)

