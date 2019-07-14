Representative Image
Representative Image

J-K: Terrorists kill NC leader's PSO; Omar Abdullah condemns attack

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:50 IST

Anantnag (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Syed Taueer Ahmed's personal security officer (PSO) was shot dead by terrorists in Hiller area of Anantnag on Sunday.
The deceased policeman has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed.
"In a terror incident at Hiller area of District Anantnag, terrorists fired upon a policeman on duty identified as SgCT Riyaz Ahmad. In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. However the injured policeman succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.
"We paid our rich tributes to Martyr Riyaz Ahmad who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Police have registered a case and officers are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime," the statement added.
NC leader and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "dastardly attack".
"My colleague from Kokernag in South Kashmir Judge (Retd) Tauqeer Sb was just attacked by militants. While he escaped unhurt his security officer was hit and killed in the line of duty. I unreservedly condemn this dastardly attack and convey my condolences to the family of the deceased," Omar said in a tweet.
"The security officer Selection Grade Constable Riyaz Ahmed Khan was posted with him for the last few years and was killed when 3 militants attacked a party convention. I've just spoken to Tauqeer Sb to convey my concern and my condolences for Riyaz's death," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:25 IST

Rajsamand: Four persons including woman detained in connection...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Four persons including a woman were detained on Sunday in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here at Bhim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:21 IST

Siddaramaiah holds meeting with rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah met Congress leader and rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy, hours after he held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:06 IST

Ramlal congratulates BL Santhosh for his elevation as general...

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): RSS leader Ramlal on Sunday congratulated BL Santhosh, who has been promoted as national general secretary, organisation, by BJP president Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited Kendrapara's district to campaign for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra for the upcoming Patkura Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:04 IST

TDP will become 'empty of MLAs' just like Cong: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that just like Congress even the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon become "empty of MLAs" as many leaders are willing to join the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:50 IST

Cong likely to decide LoP in Goa Assembly in next 2 days: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress is likely to decide the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Goa Assembly within the next two days, former state chief minister Digambar Kamat said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:40 IST

Rajasthan: FIR lodged against six policemen for gang-raping...

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): An FIR was registered against six policemen including SHO Ranvir Singh here on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping and harassing a woman. The victim's brother-in-law also allegedly died in the police custody on July 6.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:39 IST

Man accused of murdering friend arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested a man accused of murdering his friend following a tiff over some minor argument. The incident took place at Virar area on Thursday night and the accused was arrested within 12 hours after he went at large.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:37 IST

Kerala Police issue lookout notice against 8 SFI members in...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): Kerala Police on Sunday issued lookout notices against eight members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) who are accused of attempting to murder another SFI activist Akhil at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:36 IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a drama from king of theatrics:...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): While terming Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation a 'drama from the king of theatrics', Punjab Cabinet Ministers Brahm Mohindra and Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday urged the Congress leader to show some dignity and decorum in his actions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:05 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Jan Sangh workers in AP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday washed the feet of Jan Sangh workers here during the BJP's membership drive programme here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

West Bengal: 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday night as part of its operation to check the menace.

Read More
iocl