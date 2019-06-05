J-K: Terrorists shot at two civilians in Pulwama, 1 dead

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A girl was shot dead by terrorists here in Pulwama village in early hours of Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nigeena, a resident of Narbal Kakapora.

A youth was also shot at by ultras, police said.

Soon, after the incident both were shifted to a hospital, however, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

