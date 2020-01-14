J-K under virtual siege for five months, human rights trampled upon: Opposition parties

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Congress and 19 other opposition parties on Monday accused the BJP-led government of repealing Article 370 "in a hasty hurry," which had left Jammu and Kashmir "under virtual siege" for the past five months, human rights "trampled upon" and lives "ruined".

In a resolution adopted at a meeting here, the opposition parties said that communications continue to be disrupted, the economy of the region has been "ruined" and three former State Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- continue to be detained.

"The abrogation of Article 370 in a hasty hurry has left the state of Jammu and Kashmir, now bifurcated into two Union Territories under a virtual siege for over five months. Human rights have been trampled upon and people's lives ruined. Communications continue to be disrupted, its economy ruined, free movement of the people curtailed. Three former J-K chief ministers along with hundreds of political leaders and thousands of people continue to be detained," the resolution said.

The Parliament had adopted a resolution in August last year repealing Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. It also passed a law to bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)