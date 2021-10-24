J-K was better off when ruled by different chief ministers, feels Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday claimed that the erstwhile state was better off when governed by chief ministers before being turned into a Union territory.

The former J-K CM, while speaking to ANI said, "We were told that scenario in J-K will change after the abrogation of Article 370. Growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. But that has not happened at all. As a matter of fact, we were far better when it was being ruled by various CMs."

Azad's comments came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah spoke about how Jammu and Kashmir has been developed over the years under the Narendra Modi government and how changes were visible since the abrogation of Article 370.



"We are a great loser. We are a great loser after the state was divided into two. We are a great loser ever since the Assembly was dissolved," Azad said.

He has also reiterated his party's demand for granting the UT its statehood first followed by delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

Shah on Saturday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. (ANI)

