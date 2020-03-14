J-K's Apni Party delegation led by Bukhari to meet PM Modi, Shah in Delhi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A delegation of the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by its president Altaf Bukhari will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday.

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Bukhari had launched the party on March 8.

"It is a very happy occasion that finally we have come up with our party known as Apni Party. It puts a lot of responsibility on us as the expectations and challenges are huge. I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that my will is strong to surmount these challenges in the interest of my people," Bukhari had told exclusively to ANI in an interview.

"After August 5, a lot has changed. People are in despair, tourism is reduced to zero and local industries have closed down. In that view, challenges are very huge. It is an endeavor to see how we can restore the semblance of these things," he had added.

The party was launched especially on the occasion of International Women's Day. Thirty-one political leaders are expected to join the party, including those from PDP, National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources had added. (ANI)

