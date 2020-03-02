Jagan must remember KCR is nobody's friend, says BJP leader Vivek

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the friendship between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and former MP Vivek on Monday said that KCR uses people for his own needs.

"Many think that KCR and Jagan are good friends. But Jagan must remember one thing that nobody is a friend to KCR. He (KCR) uses everybody for his needs. KCR is trying to grab commissions in irrigation projects and from link projects. He will spend that money on his political requirements," Vivek told reporters while responding to a question on the friendship between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Vivek visited Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala this morning, along with his family members. (ANI)

