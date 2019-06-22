Jagan Reddy appoints uncle Y V Subba Reddy as Chairman of TTD Board

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appointed his uncle and senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy as Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board, an official statement read.

Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh issued the government order, appointing him as chairman of the TTD board.

Subba Reddy, who is also YSRCP general secretary, will take charge as TTD chairman on June 22.

The other members of the TTD Board would be appointed soon, informed Singh.

TTD chairman is a nominated post with cabinet rank and is considered a prestigious post. (ANI)

