Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital today.

As per Reddy's itinerary, the meeting will take place in the evening.

Reddy assumed charge of his office at state secretariat after his resounding victory in the state elections on June 8.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. (ANI)