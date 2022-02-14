Jagdeep Dhankhar responds to CM Stalin's 'against the rule' tweet, says acted in accordance with rules

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday in a reply to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 'against the rule' comment said that Chief Minister MK Stalin's 'harsh hurtful observations' on the adjournment of state assembly session 'are not in the least in conformity with facts'.

Dhankhar tweeted, "Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request."

Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted criticizing his decision to adjourn the state assembly. He described the governor's announcement as 'against the rule'.



On Sunday, the governor retweeted that he had acted in accordance with the rules.

Dhankhar claimed on Saturday that he had the right to exercise this power under Article 164 of the Constitution. He also said that this decision will be effective from Saturday, February 12.

Following this Stalin had tweeted, "The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. The beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other." (ANI)

