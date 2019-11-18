Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC over 'parallel administration' remark

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the 'parallel administration' remark and said he is free to go to any part of the state that is why he does not need anybody's permission.

Dhankhar, who took charge as West Bengal Governor on July 30, asserted that his duty is to see that no one violates the Indian constitution and stated that serve his service for the people.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had on Saturday alleged that Dhankhar is running a "parallel administration" in the state. "We (TMC) spoke that the roles of Governors to be discussed on the floor of the house. Governor in West Bengal is running a parallel administration who should not be allowed to function. Each and every day, honourable Governor is exercising his power and moving the States from district to district without intimating the state government," Bandyopadhyay had said.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar said, "The State Chief Secretary has not found time to meet me within the last 50 days, how can they make this kind of statement. Many allegations have been made, but Chief Minister of the state has never written to me. Not a single letter has come during the last 100 days."

Dhankhar said that a Governor is just a bridge between Centre and state government.

The Governor was in Siliguri to attend the inaugural function of 8th All India Police Archery Championship organised by Sashastra Seema Bal's Siliguri frontier. (ANI)

