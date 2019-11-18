Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)
Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC over 'parallel administration' remark

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:16 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the 'parallel administration' remark and said he is free to go to any part of the state that is why he does not need anybody's permission.
Dhankhar, who took charge as West Bengal Governor on July 30, asserted that his duty is to see that no one violates the Indian constitution and stated that serve his service for the people.
TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had on Saturday alleged that Dhankhar is running a "parallel administration" in the state. "We (TMC) spoke that the roles of Governors to be discussed on the floor of the house. Governor in West Bengal is running a parallel administration who should not be allowed to function. Each and every day, honourable Governor is exercising his power and moving the States from district to district without intimating the state government," Bandyopadhyay had said.
Meanwhile, Dhankhar said, "The State Chief Secretary has not found time to meet me within the last 50 days, how can they make this kind of statement. Many allegations have been made, but Chief Minister of the state has never written to me. Not a single letter has come during the last 100 days."
Dhankhar said that a Governor is just a bridge between Centre and state government.
The Governor was in Siliguri to attend the inaugural function of 8th All India Police Archery Championship organised by Sashastra Seema Bal's Siliguri frontier. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:16 IST

'Is demonetisation responsible for economic slowdown?', asks...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday criticised the central government over the alleged economic slowdown and questioned whether it is due to demonetisation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:14 IST

Vodafone Idea to increase mobile service rates from Dec 1

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday announced to increase mobile service tariffs from December 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:08 IST

Bihar govt PWD engineer caught taking Rs 16 lakh bribe in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): An executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was caught taking Rs 16 lakh as bribe red-handed by vigilance sleuths here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:07 IST

1,029 ceasefire violations in J-K during Aug-Oct

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan has been resorting to the ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control and there have been 950 incidents of CFVs along the Line of Control (LoC) and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border (IB) in Jammu region during the last three months (Aug

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:06 IST

Govt approves in principle creation of CDS post: Shripad Naik

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Government has granted in-principle approval for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Assam: Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Northeast Students' Organization (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) held a protest in Guwahati today, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajya Sabha marshals get military-style uniform

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The first day of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha saw a visible change with marshals standing beside the seat of the Chairman in the House wearing a military-style uniform.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajasthan: At least 8,000 migratory birds' carcasses found...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 8,000 migratory birds' carcasses have been collected so far in and around the Sambhar Lake area, Rajasthan, said Jagroop Singh Yadav, District Collector, Jaipur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:03 IST

Congress names six leaders as K'taka bypoll observer

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Congress on Monday named six of its senior functionaries as observers for by-polls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:54 IST

6 people dead after avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:53 IST

Those responsible for forming government in Maharashtra ran...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the BJP for 'running away from responsibility' while reiterating that his party will soon form a government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:52 IST

Revenue of Sabarimala temple crosses Rs 3 crore in first two...

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The revenue of Sabarimala temple has crossed Rs 3 crores in the first days of Mandalam season.

Read More
iocl