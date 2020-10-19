Jagmohan Verma who filed nomination on Shiv Sena ticket back to BJP fold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 19 (ANI): Three days after filing his nomination for the upcoming Sanwer bypoll on a Shiv Sena ticket after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagmohan Verma returned to the saffron fold on Monday.

Expressing displeasure with the party, he had filed his nomination against Tulsi Silvat, but BJP MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Akash Vijayvargiya conivinced him to come back on Monday.



Verma told the media that BJP is like his mother. "I am taking back the party membership and I will also withdraw my nomination."

Verma had left the BJP in protest against the banning of some Hammal Sanghs (labour unions), he was associated with.

These associations linked to Verma were banned following a dispute during the Congress rule. Verma had warned local leaders a week back that if the ban was not lifted, he would leave the BJP. (ANI)

