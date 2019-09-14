Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File photo/ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File photo/ANI

Jai Ram Thakur thanks Centre for allotting land for state guest house

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday thanked the Centre for granting land for the construction of state guest house in New Delhi.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has granted 3197.58 sq meters of land on (perpetual leasehold basis) in Dwarka Sector-19 area to the Himachal Pradesh state government for constructing their guest house.
"This (guest house) would benefit the people of the state, students as well as the government employees by providing them with the best boarding and lodging facilities in the national capital," Thakur said.
"The state government has vigorously taken up the issue with the concerned authorities in an effective manner and now the state government would soon construct the guest house at New Delhi on the allotted land," he added.
The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister added that the facility will serve as an ideal location for the people from the region to get-together and being well-connected and being located amongst other important buildings further adds to its importance.
"This guest house will also help the Himachali community to be together at the national capital. The land is suitably located near the IGI Airport and has metro connectivity to the NCR area as well. This area also houses other state government guest houses and embassies of foreign countries," Thakur said. (ANI)

