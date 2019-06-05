Jai Shri Ram row: BJP MP compares Chief Minister Banerjee with bull

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Bancha, the first solar kitchen only village in India

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Bancha in Betul district is the first village in India to have zero wooden stoves and almost no use for LPG cylinders with all its 75 houses relying on solar-powered stoves to meet their cooking needs, claims social activist Mohan Nagar.