Jairam Ramesh says "Bharat Jodo need of the hour" as "Centre is overpowering in politics"

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday launched the logo, tagline, website and pamphlet of their 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will begin on September 7.

According to Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh 'Bharat Jodo' is the need of the hour as inflation, GST, and unemployment, social polarization is making a dent into India's unity.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "Bharat Jodo is the need of the hour as inflation, GST, and unemployment are breaking India. Social polarization is being done in the name of religion, caste, language, food, and clothes. In politics, the Centre is overpowering."

Bharat Jodo is a mass movement to create awareness among people and strengthen the Congress party ahead of the 2024 general election. "This is a mass movement - to create awareness among people and strengthen the organisation. We need to be aggressive. In a way, this is a preparation for the 2024 elections," said the Congress veteran.



Hitting out at the BJP government, Jairam Ramesh said, "It has become one nation, one government, one party, one leader. This was discussed in Udaipur and it was decided to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2 - that we give a message to people that Constitution, democracy, and our nation is in danger."

"This is the yatra of Congress party but we've requested all parties to join, we've appealed to civil society too. Our aim is to strengthen Congress organisation and that we get an opportunity to go among the public. It is a 150-day-long yatra from Kaniyakumari to Kashmir," Jairam Ramesh added.

The Bharat Jodo yatra will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north over a period of about five months beginning September 7.

The tagline of the yatra is 'Mile Kadam, Jude Watan'.

"Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye to jud jaye apna watan (one step yours, one step mine, together they can unite India)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (ANI)

