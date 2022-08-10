Jairam Thakur hopes Cong presents issues in a democratic manner ahead of Himachal Monsoon session

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the state Assembly session on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur chaired the party's legislature meeting in Shimla on Tuesday evening.

Here, he held discussions on the issues which will be raised in the House of the Assembly.

Speaking exclusively to ANI today evening, Thakur said, "The Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha is going to commence from tomorrow. As per traditions, we have held a BJP legislature meeting today evening. Here, we all held discussions on the issues which will be raised in the House. I have a firm belief that, just like in the past 4 years, our MLAs are ready to face the issues that will be raised in the Assembly. We will firmly speak on various topics before the Speaker of the Assembly."

"I hope the Congress party presents issues of the public in a democratic manner in the House," the Chief Minister said to ANI.





The three-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will begin on Wednesday. The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, wherein it was decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in four sittings.

Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Monday said he will take a call on the Congress' petition to disqualify the membership of two Independent legislators from the House in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session.

Parmar addressed the mediapersons in Shimla to brief them about the upcoming assembly session. Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, an independent legislator from Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh, an MLA from Dehra, had joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of CM Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap.

Agnihotri and senior Congress legislator Nand Lal submitted a petition demanding the Speaker to disqualify them both.

Notably, this State Assembly Session holds importance as Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh this year to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Jai Ram Thakur becoming Chief Minister. (ANI)

