Jaitley was a 'superhuman', devoted life to service of the nation: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"He was a great man and superhuman. This is not just the loss of BJP, it is the loss for the entire country and the entire world. He devoted his life for the service of the country," he said while talking to reporters here.

Praising the former Union Minister's intellect, "There was no such subject on which he could not speak with command. BJP used to take advice from him on every issue. When it came to keeping government's view, there was no better spokesperson than Jaitely," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Recalling that Jaitley was BJP's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh in 2003, Chouhan said, "He was the BJP in-charge for MP in 2003. He did a great job to help in the formation of the BJP government. He always did politics on moral principles. He excelled in whatever job was assigned to him."

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. (ANI)