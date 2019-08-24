Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks to media in Chennai on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks to media in Chennai on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss: Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:46 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying it is an irreparable loss for the country.
He cut short his visit to Gudur and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to fly back to the capital to pay his tributes to Jaitley.
"His death is an irreparable loss for the country and personally to me also. I have no words to express my grief. He was a powerful intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity," Naidu said.
He also talked about his friendship with Jaitley and recalled his fruitful discussions on the issues concerning the nation.
"He [Jaitley] was not my political friend but also my personal friend. We use to discuss on various issued pertaining to the country. We were friends since student days. We both were closed to each others family also. I met him on 11th of this month and he assured that he will become normal soon but I never expected that this end will come in a such a short time," the Vice President said.
"He worked under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi government and dealt with many important portfolios. As a minister, he was excellent and has friends across the parties. He made an immense contribution to public discourse on various issues from time to time. He was the communicator for excellence and use to articulate the most complex issues in a simple manner. My heartfelt condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," he added. (ANI)

