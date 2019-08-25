Jaitley's demise caused irreparable loss to country: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday condoled senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley's death and said that his demise has caused "irreparable loss" to the country.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to the country, party and the government. His passing away has created a void which cannot be filled," he told media persons here.

Goyal said that the former Union minister was a symbol of honest politics and vowed to serve the nation following his footprints.

Describing his personal relation with Jaitley, he said he was like a mentor for him.

"I am deeply pained at the very sad demise of my brother and mentor. Apart from my family, Jaitley looked after me for many years since 1986 when I first came in touch with him. He was a symbol of honest politics and led the country with honesty," he told ANI.

Goyal, who presented the interim Union Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley when the latter went to the US for medical treatment, said that the former minister helped everyone with his intellect and advice.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

