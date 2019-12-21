Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna to join Owaisi led anti-CAA agitation in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday confirmed that he will be sharing the stage with the Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna during today's public meeting in Hyderabad.

The two girls, who became the face of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University's protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), will be participating at a public meeting scheduled for today to protest against the new law.

Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna, hailing from Kerala, had gone viral over social media following a video of the two of them challenging the Delhi police during the course of protests had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from the Goshamahal assembly constituency, Raja Singh appealed that the participation of the two girls in the public meeting should not be allowed.

Singh had on Friday urged the Telangana Police to deny permission to AIMIM to hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Darussalam at 6 pm on December 21.

"Request Telangana DGP and CP Hyd City officials not to give any permission for the meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act by MIM party at Darussalam which is tomorrow," Raja tweeted.

Hyderabad lawmaker Owaisi has asked protestors to bring their neighbours and friends to stand against the CAA.

"Do remember, we will meet tomorrow at Darussalam at 6 pm. Do not come alone, get your neighbours and friends along. Don't forget to bring them along with you," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Friday, Owaisi condemned the violence that took place during the protests against CAA and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully.

"It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained," he told ANI.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

