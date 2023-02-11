Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code, calls it motivated by vote bank politics

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday passed a resolution saying that the government wants to abolish Muslim Personal Law through the Uniform Civil Code which is motivated by vote bank politics and not by the protection of fundamental constitutional rights.

It added that the Uniform Civil Code is not only a problem for Muslims, but it is related to different social groups, communities, castes and all sections of the country. Our country is the supreme example of unity in diversity, ignoring our pluralism, whatever law will be made, it will directly affect the unity and integrity of the country. This in itself is the main reason for the opposition to the Uniform Civil Code.

"The reason for the greater sensitivity of Muslims to Muslim personal law is that Islamic Shari'a is embedded in all spheres of life and in social and moral aspects. The commands of the Holy Quran are created by the creator of this universe and cannot be changed," stated Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

"The attempt to abolish Muslim Personal Law or Muslim Family Laws is against the spirit of democracy and the guarantees given in the Constitution of India. When the law of this country was being written, the Constituent Assembly guaranteed that the religious affairs of the Muslims, especially their personal law, would not be tampered with. This is the object and spirit of Articles 25 to 29 of the Constitution," it added.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind further alleged that at present, the government is working to mislead the courts of the country and influence their orders regarding Muslim Personal Law.



"In recent times, the courts have paved the way for the destruction of Muslim personal law by arbitrary interpretation of Shariat's mandate and Quranic verses in matters relating to triple talaq, Khula, Hijab etc. This attitude of the courts is very harmful to the faith of minorities and weaker sections," it said.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is holding a three-day plenary session in Delhi starting which started on Friday.

More than one lakh people from all over the country, including 15,000 Ulemas, are expected to participate in the convention being held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization that works for the protection of the civil, religious, cultural and educational rights of Muslims. Jamiat claims to be the largest organization of Muslims and socio-political and religious issues of Muslims remain on its agenda.

The Jamiat believes in the Deobandi ideology of Islam. (ANI)

