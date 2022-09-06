Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind backs UP govt's decision to survey unrecognized madrasas

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a leading body of Islamic scholars held a meeting on Tuesday where it decided to back the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to survey unrecognized madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

All persons responsible for UP madrasas were present at the meeting.

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani (National President, Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind) in a press conference said, "Today madrasas are not looked at in a good way. I appeal to the government to understand us. We will always follow our duty. We are always ready to talk but not with force. We should be given time and we are ready to meet with the concerned authorities."

Expressing concerns over the actions taken against madrasas in Assam, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said, "You saw what happened in Assam. It is illegal if that method is taken up. We will send an application to concerned authorities, seeking time to meet them."





"Nothing should be done in a wrong manner, even if it is good work. There's always room for improving something. The manner in which it's being portrayed is wrong," the Maulana added.

Uttar Pradesh government on September 1 announced that it would conduct a survey of unrecognized madrasas in the state to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-government organization of these institutes.

There was a unanimous protest from all members over interference in the working of madrasas in the state. Future strategy is also being discussed.

An executive order was passed to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrasas with the consent of the managers of the madrasas concerned along with the approval of the Registrar and the UP Madrasa Education Council.

The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrasas, Minister of State for Minorities Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Danish Azad Ansari had also said, the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in the madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education. (ANI)

