J&K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of BDC Chairman

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman from Khag Budgam, Bhupinder Singh.

Singh succumbed to his injuries after being shot by the terrorists.

Logging onto Twitter, the LG Sinha said that the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress.



He further stated that there could be no justification for such attacks.

"I strongly condemned the killing of BDC Chairman from Khag Budgam, Bhupinder Singh. My deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul. The heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress. There can be no justification for such attacks. The society does not have any space for perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice," he tweeted.

Terrorists killed Singh at his ancestral home situated in Dalwash village of block Khag of Budgam district. (ANI)

