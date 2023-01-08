Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan calls on Chandrababu Naidu, expresses political solidarity

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed solidarity with the TDP national president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, a press release issued here said.

Pawan Kalyan visited Chandrababu Naidu's residence here to extend support to the TDP's fight against, what they called, the most undemocratic order, GO 1. They said that Andhra Pradesh is now undergoing a worse situation than the Emergency, the statement added.

Chandrababu Naidu said that attempts are being made to stifle the voice of the Opposition parties in the State. He announced that all the political parties along with people's organisations would wage a combined war to save democracy, the press release said.

"Pawan Kalyan found fault with the State Government for creating obstacles to Chandrababu's tour in Kuppam. The Jana Sena chief said that he called on Chandrababu only to express his solidarity with him. He said that both of them reflected on the prevailing situation in the State, particularly after the GO 1 was issued and felt that the State Government was only trying to suppress the Opposition parties," it added.



''The YSRCP Government was acting in an atrocious manner and brought in the British era GO 1 only to stifle the voice of the Opposition parties. Pensions are being withdrawn at will and no Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not being paid to farmers," a Press release quoting Pawan Kalyan said.

All the Opposition parties want to fight unitedly against such tendencies of the State Government. The attitude that no one should question the YSRCP Government is highly condemnable, the Jana Sena chief said.

"It is really surprising that a leader who has been representing the Assembly segment seven times is not allowed to visit his home constituency. Is it not the duty of the police to provide security when meetings are being organised," Kalyan asked.

''When I questioned the police they failed to give a proper reply to me,'' the TDP supremo said, adding if political leaders have the freedom to move only then democracy will be saved".

"This Government does not want Pawan Kalyan and TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, to undertake padayatra, Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that the political parties and people's organisations will wage a combined fight to save the democracy. If necessary the Centre too should interfere, the press release added. (ANI)

