Jana Sena leaders meet BJP's V Murleedharan, Sunil Deodhar to discuss Andhra political scenario

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met Union Minister and BJP's Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Murleedharan and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar to discuss the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar was also present in the meeting along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Earlier, Kalyan met BJP working president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital.

In December last year, Kalyan visited villages in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh and expressed solidarity with the people protesting against the YSRCP government for its three capitals proposal. (ANI)

