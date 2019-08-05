Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Janardan Dwivedi breaks ranks with Congress, welcomes abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Breaking ranks with his party, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying a mistake of history has been corrected.
He also said there will be an extensive feel-good factor in the country because of the decision taken by the Centre.
"Ram Manohar Lohia ji under whom I had political training was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late," Dwivedi, who was considered very close to party leader Sonia Gandhi a few years ago, told ANI.
Saying that he was not speaking on behalf of the party but giving his personal opinion, Dwivedi asserted that there was no doubt that measures related to Jammu and Kashmir would be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
The senior Congress leader also said that at the end of all, the only issue that maybe there could be the issue of Union Territory status for Jammu and Kashmir but that would not be an issue in the way of development of the region.
Replying to a question, Dwivedi said he has always objected to Indian leadership referring to Kashmir as an integral part of India, which he felt was a wrong expression and should change.
He also asked why the obvious should be stated again and again. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:35 IST

Industrialists laud government's decision of scrapping Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Key industrialists of the country, including Adani Group head Gautam Adani and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to scrap Article 370 and asserted that the decision will empower locals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:27 IST

Article 370 was biggest obstacle in ending terrorism: Shah

New Delhi (India), August 5 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its abrogation will open up the path of development in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:21 IST

Sushama Swaraj greets MPs for supporting resolution on Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday greeted Rajya Sabha members who voted in favour of the government's resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:20 IST

DGCA suspends licence of SpiceJet pilot for a year

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for runway excursion while landing at Shirdi airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:17 IST

MEA briefs P5 countries on Jammu and Kashmir issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Senior External Affairs Ministry officials on Monday briefed the envoys of several countries, including P5 nations (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States), on abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and administrative reorganisation of

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:17 IST

Goa: Taxi driver booked for extortion granted conditional bail

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A taxi driver who was booked on extortion charges has been instructed to report at Calangute police station for three days after he was granted conditional bail on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:12 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 'political equivalent of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Irked over the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that it is a "political equivalent of the demonetisation".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:11 IST

Karnataka: Virajpet-Kerala road closed after landslide in Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Virajpet-Kerala road was closed on Monday after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains in Kodagu from several days in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:01 IST

Resolution to revoke Article 370 to be discussed in LS tomorrow:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the members of the Lok Sabha not to walk out of of the house and said that the resolution to revoke Article 370 will be discussed tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:58 IST

K'taka flood: Yediyurappa writes to Fadnavis, urges to regulate...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis urging to regulate the flood discharge from the Koyna reservoir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:57 IST

Article 370 was biggest obstacle in ending terrorism in J-K: Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and its abrogation will open up the path of development in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:50 IST

Leh: BJP workers celebrate revocation of Article 370

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated here on Monday after the Central Government passed a resolution to revoke Article 370.

Read More
iocl