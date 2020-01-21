Jannayak Janata Party to not contest Delhi Assembly polls

Chandigarh [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that his party will not contest the Delhi Assembly elections.

JJP is an ally of BJP and both parties are running a coalition government in Haryana.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

