Javadekar presents 'report card' of work done by Centre in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): In view of the ensuing assembly elections in Delhi, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented a "report card" of the work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the capital city.

"We don't have the government in Delhi but our government is there in the Centre. So, we will present a report card of Centre...what the Modi government has done for Delhi," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Union Minister further said, "As far as travelling is concerned, Metro is the biggest success. In 2014, 40 lakh people used to travel by Metro. In the last five years, Metro has been extended by 116 kms while Rapid Rail has been extended by 64 kms. Today, 60 lakhs are experiencing metro travel daily."

He also noted the steps taken by the Centre for unauthorised colonies and slum-dwellers.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, he said, "Delhi biggest problem is traffic congestion -- state government did nothing to improve that but Modi government has done it. And this is very important for Delhi. Though Kejriwal published the advertisement regarding pollution but the work was done by the Modi government."

The BJP leader highlighted that since he was the Minister for the same, so he "knew it" and then listed out a series of steps which he said has been taken by the central government to combat pollution.

"First Badarpur power plant which caused pollution was shut down. Second, we provided machines to thousands of farmers which resulted in 35 per cent reduction in stubble burning in Haryana and 17 per cent reduction in Punjab as compared to the amount of stubble burning two years ago. Delhi became the only city to produce 52 MW electricity out of waste."

He also underlined the work about Peripheral Expressways and said, "The biggest work -- Eastern and Western peripheral expressway. The path was constructed at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore, which was discussed for the last 20 years but the work on it was done in the last five years. Now 60,000 vehicles don't enter Delhi leading to a reduction in pollution."

"Due to all these factors -- achhi hawa rehne wale din badh gaye, buri hawa rehne wale din kam ho gaye," said the Minister. (ANI)