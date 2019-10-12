Javadekar seeks report from I&B Ministry regarding content of TV show Bigg Boss

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has sought a report from the ministry officials regarding the content of reality TV show Bigg Boss.

"I have received a letter and have asked ministry officials for a report on what is being shown (on the Big Boss show). We will be getting the report this week," Javadekar said when asked if there is an order to ban TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 on the grounds of alleged vulgarity shown in it.

Javadekar's remark came days after Nand Kishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had written a letter to him requesting to immediately stop the telecast of the show alleging that it is spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country.

"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to share their bed with one-another which is unacceptable," the letter by the BJP MLA reads.

Gurjar had demanded a ban on the reality show with immediate effect and asked for a dedicated censor authority to keep a check on the content being aired on television.

In the show, contestants called "housemates" live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. They are voted out every week until only one survives and makes it to the finale to become the winner.

During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. (ANI)

