Javadekar slams Sonia Gandhi, asks her to desist from "politicising" Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday hit out at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for criticising the Centre over violence in North-East Delhi and asked her to desist from playing "politics" on the issue.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi's statement is unfortunate and condemnable. At such times all parties should ensure that peace is maintained. They should not blame the government and do dirty politics. Politicising this violence is wrong," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, had blamed the Centre and the Delhi Government for not taking requisite measure to curb violence in the national capital and added: " It is rather shocking, it was expected of the top leadership of Central and State Government to speak up (about violence in Delhi)."

Javadekar also slammed Gandhi for demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "They are asking where was Amit Shah. He took an all-party meeting yesterday where a Congress leader was also present. Home Minister gave directions to the police and also boost the morale of the police. The statements by Congress can have an adverse effect on the morale of the police."

The violent clashes that left 20 people dead in two days.

"CWC (Congress Working Committee) believes Home Minister and Centre is responsible. The Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," the Congress party's interim chief told reporters here.

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days. (ANI)

