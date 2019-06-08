Jaya Prada seeks Azam Khan's disqualification for holding 'Office of Profit'

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday complained to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and State Election Commissioner seeking disqualification of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan from the Lok Sabha for holding an Office of Profit while being an MP.

"Today, I have written a letter to State Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner that Azam Khan is newly elected MP. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Jaya Bachchan had to quit as an MP because they were holding the Office of Profit. Azam Khan is the Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University. Despite holding that post, he contested the election and became an MP," she said while talking to ANI.

"If any person is having an office of profit despite being an MP or an MLA, then it is wrong. I appeal to the EC that this mistake should not be forgiven and he should be disqualified. I and the people of Rampur should be assured that justice will be done," she added.

The BJP leader said that she was hopeful of "getting justice" from the Election Commission.

"Earlier too, he was an MLA despite holding an office of profit. But no one complained against him because of fear. I am hopeful that the EC will give justice to me. If it doesn't happen, we will approach the High Court," she said.

Commenting on the rape case of Aligarh, she said: "This is very unfortunate. Those behind this dastardly act should be hanged. Law is taking its own course. But it is also important to change your thoughts in life. Such people don't have the right to live."

Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the recently held polls. He defeated BJP' Jaya Prada from the seat. (ANI)

