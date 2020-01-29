JD-U attacks rival RJD in ongoing poster war in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): With the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for later this year in Bihar, the RJD-JDU poster war has escalated in the state. The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday put up a poster at the Dak Bungalow crossing here where it is talking about the alleged scams attributed to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the poster, Lalu Prasad Yadav is seen sitting on a buffalo along with a number of bags. Each bag has the name of an alleged scam on it -- animal husbandry scam, land scam, medicine scam, charcoal scam and forest scam.

It has a slogan in Hindi which attacks RJD chief and which says 'Bihar kept on getting plundered, the family kept getting richer'.

Last week, the RJD had put up a poster that attacked the ruling coalition in the state and had a tagline - 'Trouble engine destroying Bihar' in Hindi.

Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year. (ANI)

