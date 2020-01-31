JD-U demands deletion of NPR column seeking parent's birthplace

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): In a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, the Janta Dal-United (JD-U) demanded to delete the column of parents' birthplace in National Population Register (NPR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling NDA on the first day of the budget session of Parliament.

He said in a tweet that the alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism and NDA has made a mark for its pro-people programmes.

"Had an excellent meeting with the NDA family. Our alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism. NDA has made a mark for its pro-people and good governance related development programmes that are empowering millions," he said. (ANI)

