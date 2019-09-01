JD-U vice president Prashant Kishor (File photo)
JD-U vice president Prashant Kishor (File photo)

JD-U leader Prashant Kishor finds NRC list 'botched up'

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Poll strategist and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday termed Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) as 'botched up' which has left 'lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.'
Stating that the exercise was misunderstood as a solution for a 'complex issue related to national security,' Kishor said the NRC was implemented without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges.
"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges," he wrote on his Twitter handle.
Kishor's words are in line with that of his party which has opposed the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the NRC in Assam, most of them are Muslims.
The final list of NRC in Assam was published on August 31 which has excluded a little over 19 lakh people from the list. At least, three crore people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final list.
Those who have been left out can appeal before the Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:02 IST

Bengaluru: 9 thousand coconut used in making of 30 feet...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 1 (ANI): With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, people are showcasing a variety of beautifully crafted idols of the Elephant God Ganesha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:01 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliating...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Poonch.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Appointment of Governors: Arif for Kerala, Soundararajan for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan along with three others were appointed Governors of four different states on Sunday, while Kalraj Mishra shifted to Rajasthan from Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:52 IST

Karnataka: 22 female medical students hospitalised following...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Around 22 female hostellers of Gulbarg Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi were admitted to hospital this week following symptoms of Diptheria.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:41 IST

Four family members of former President left out of final NRC list

Kamrup (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Four members of the family of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have been excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:36 IST

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses TMC for vandalising his...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Sunday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising his car and capturing his party office near Shyamnagar Railway Station in North 24 Parganas district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:23 IST

U'khand Police extends all support to commuters in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 1 (ANI): Jawans of Uttarakhand police are leaving no stone unturned to help the commuters cross the way, after the Badrinath Highway in Lambagad, Chamoli was blocked due to a landslide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:17 IST

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Sunday assumed charge as Eastern Army Commander.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:11 IST

Penalties under New Motor Vehicles Act will not be implemented...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 1(ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law minister PC Sharma on Sunday termed the enhanced penalties under Motor Vehicles Act as too excessive and stated that the new legislation will not be applied in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:08 IST

Amit Shah trains guns at Rahul Gandhi for objecting to Art 370 abrogation

Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi stating that the former Congress president should be "ashamed" that his criticism of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is being cited by Pakistan against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Maharashtra: Case registered against Dhule factory management

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case was registered on Sunday against the management of the chemical factory here where a massive fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:54 IST

Law should be made to check population growth: Cong leader Jitin Prasada

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Sunday stressed the need for framing a law to check the explosive growth of population.

Read More
iocl