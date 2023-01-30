JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha's convoy 'attacked' in Bhojpur

Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], January 30 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha alleged that his convoy was attacked near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district. "Some anti-social elements pelted stones. When the security personnel ran after them, all fled," said Upendra Kushwaha.

JDU's parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha arrived in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday. Where he faced opposition near Jagdishpur in the district.

While speaking to ANI, Upendra Kushwaha refused to comment on whether there was a political angle behind it or not.

"Suddenly many stones were thrown at my car, there were many people, but we were not hurt. Now we cannot say who were the people, was it political or can't say at this time," said Upendra Kushwaha to ANI over the phone.

During this, there was a ruckus between the protesters and his supporters. After which the supporters thrashed the protestors with sticks. Two people are allegedly critically injured in the head.



Upendra Kushwaha had travelled to Buxar from Bhojpur to attend a private event.

On the way back, some supporters were standing near the turn of Jagdishpur Nayaka Tola to welcome him. Only then some people who came to protest showed black flags near Upendra Kushwaha's car. After this, the workers of the Kushwaha side thrashed the protestors fiercely, due to which two people got critically injured.

On the other hand, the injured told that they have always been in support of Upendra Kushwaha. But today Upendra Kushwaha is breaking society. That's why they all were opposing him.

"But even after protesting peacefully, their workers have beaten us brutally. Our heads are injured," the injured added.

He said that Upendra Kushwaha has kept only goons in his party who are shedding the blood of common people. (ANI)