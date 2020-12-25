JD-U MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal unfortunate, not necessary: KC Tyagi

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi on Friday said that six of seven party MLAs joining the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was "unfortunate" and "not necessary" and that the party was "friendly opposition" in the state.

The JD-U now has just one MLA in 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U are allies in the coalition government in Bihar.

"We were in friendly opposition in Arunachal Pradesh. There was no danger to the state government by our MLAs. I think it was not necessary. Whatever happened is unfortunate," Tyagi, who is also party spokesperson, told ANI.

The JDU MLAs who joined the BJP are Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, according to a bulletin issued by the state legislative Assembly.

The six JD(U) MLAs had earlier elected Talem Taboh as the new Legislature Party leader allegedly without the knowledge of senior party members. (ANI)