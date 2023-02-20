"JD-U's roots are shaking, it's visible": Ravi Shankar Prasad takes dig at Nitish Kumar after Upendra Kushwaha leaves party

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After Upendra Kushwaha's resignation from the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday took potshots at the party's erstwhile ally and said JD-U is shaking from its roots.

"Upendra Kushwaha has formed a new party, but I will not comment on but it is certain that the roots of JD-U are shaking, it is clearly visible," Prasad told ANI.

Prasad took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, saying there "is no vacancy" for him to become the Prime Minister of the country.

"If Nitish Kumar is daydreaming, there is no restriction in that. But let me tell Nitish Kumar clearly that there is no vacancy to become the Prime Minister in 2024," Prasad said.

The BJP leader also exuded confidence about the party winning the 2024 general elections under PM Modi.



"We will win in 2024 also because under the leadership of Modiji, the country has emerged as a big power. India has become the fifth largest economy of the world," he said, adding that this was possible only because of a "stable government".

In a setback to Nitish Kumar, former union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Monday quit Janata Dal (United) and launched a new political party 'Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal'.

Kushwaha has been at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha alleged on Monday that Kumar was not acting on his own volition and acted as per the suggestions of people around him.

"He's unable to act on his own today because he never made an effort to make a successor...Had Nitish Kumar chosen a successor, he needn't have looked at neighbours for one," Kushwaha said, in a veiled reference to Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar had said in December last year that the Mahagathbandhan will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly polls under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar had parted ways with BJP and rejoined hands with RJD in August last year. (ANI)

