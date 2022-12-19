JDS announces 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy's son gets ticket

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): With the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections still a few months away, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies.
JDS' candidate list has been announced at a time when parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are still in deliberations for selecting candidates.
JDS state president CM Ibrahim announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies.
Addressing mediapersons, the JDS state president said, "There are only a few months left for the election and we encourage the party to start campaigning soon. Since today is an auspicious day, we have released the first list."
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said with the first list has been released, candidates in the constituency are expected to work for the party and not relax.
He further warned that if the candidates do not work as per the party's instructions or go against the party, the names of such candidates would be changed.
HD Kumaraswamy will contest the polls from Channapatna Assembly constituency while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been fielded from Ramanagara constituency. CM Fayaz, son of JDS State President CM Ibrahim, has also been given the ticket from Humnabad.
GT Deve Gowda, the Chamundeshwari MLA has also been given a ticket thus ending the speculation that he will leave the party.
224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls in 2023.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but was short of a majority. Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister. However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government.
JDS candidate list for 93 constituencies:
1 Khanapura: Naseer Bapulsab Bhagavan
2 Bailhongala: Shankar Madalagi
3 Badami: Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad
4 Muddebihal: Channabasappa Sangappa Sollapura
5 Deverhipparagi: Rajugowda Patil
6 Basavanabagewadi: Paramanand Basappa Thanikedar
7 Babaleshwar: Basavaraj Honawada
8 Nagatana (SC): Devananda P Chawhan
9 Indi: BD Patil
10 Sindhagi: Shivanand Patil
11 Afzalpura: Shivakumar Natekar
12 Sedam: Balaraj Guttedar
13 Chincholi (SC): Sanjeev Yakapur
14 Alanda: Maheshwari Wale
15 Gurumitakal: Naganagowda Kandakur
16 Humnabad: CM Fayaz
17 Bidar South: Bandeppa Khasempur
18 Bidar: Ramesh Patil
19 Basavakalyan: SY Quadri
20 Raichur Rural (ST): Narasimha Nayak
21 Manvi (ST): Raja Venkatappa Nayak
22 Devadurga (ST): Karemma G Nayak
23 Lingasugur (SC): Siddu Bandi
24 Sindhanuru: Venkatarao Nadagowda
25 Kushtagi: Thukaram Survi
26 Kanakagiri (SC): Ashok Ummalatti
27 Haveri (SC): Thukaram Malagi
28 Hirekerur: Jayanand Javannanavar
29 Ranebennur : Manjunath Goudar
30 Hoovinahadagali (SC): Putresh
31 Sandoor (ST): Somappa
32 Challakere (ST) : Raveesh
33 Hosadurga: M Thippeswamy
34 Harihara: HS Shivashankar
35 Davanagere South: AmanullaKhan
36 Channagiri: Yogesh
37 Honnali: Shivamurthy Gouda
38 Shivamogga Rural (SC): Sharada Purya Naik
39 Bhadravati: Sharada Appajigowda
40 Thirthalli: Raja Ram
41 Shringeri: Sudhakar Shetty
42 Mudigere (SC): BB Ningaiah
43 Chikkamagaluru: Thimmashetty
44 Chikkanayakanahalli: CB Surersh Babu
45 Turuvekere: MT Krishnappa
46 Kunigal: D Nagarajaiah
47 Tumakuru City: Govindaraju
48 Tumakuru Rural: DC Gowrishankar
49 Koratagere (SC): Sudhakar Lal
50 Gubbi: Nagaraja
51 Pavagad (SC): Thimmarayappa
52 Madhugiri: Veerabhadraiah
53 Gowribidanuru: Narasimhamurthy
54 Bagepalli: Nagaraj Reddy
55 Chikkaballapura: KP Bachegowda
56 Shidlaghatta: Ravikumar
57 Chintamani: JK Krishna Reddy
58 Srinivasapura: GK Venkatashiva Reddy
59 Mulabagilu (SC): Samruddi Manjunath
60 K.G.F. (SC): Ramesh Babu
61 Bangarapete (SC): M Mallesh Babu
62 Kolara: CMR Srinath
63 Maluru: JE Ramegowda
64 Byatarayanapura: Venugopal
65 Dasarahall: IR Manjunath
66 Hebbal: Mohid Altaf
67 Gandhinagar: V Narayanaswamy
68 Rajajinagar: Gangadharamurthy
69 Govindaraj Nagar: R Prakash
70 Basavanagudi: Aramane Shankar
71 Bengaluru South: Prabhakar Reddy
72 Anekal (SC): KP Raju
73 Devanahalli (SC): Nisarga Narayanaswamy
74 Doddaballapura: Munegowda
75 Nelamangala (SC): Srinivasamurthy
76 Magadi: A Manjunath
77 Ramanagar: Nikhil Kumaraswamy
78 Channapattana: HD Kumaraswamy
79 Malavalli (SC): K Annadani
80 Madduru: DC Thammanna
81 Melukote: CS Puttaraju
82 Mandya: M Srinivas
83 Srirangapattana: Ravindra Srikantaiah
84 Nagamangala: Suresh Gowda
85 KR Pete: HT Manjunath
86 Piriyapattana: K Mahadev
87 KR Nagar: Sa Ra Mahesh
88 Hunsuru: Harish Gowda
89 Chamundeshwari: GT Devegowda
90 T. Narasipura (SC): Ashwinkumar
91 Varuna: Abhishek
92 Krishnaraja: Mallesh
93 Hanuru: Manjunath (ANI)