JDS announces 93 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy's son gets ticket

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): With the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections still a few months away, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies.

JDS' candidate list has been announced at a time when parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are still in deliberations for selecting candidates.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim announced the names of candidates for 93 constituencies.

Addressing mediapersons, the JDS state president said, "There are only a few months left for the election and we encourage the party to start campaigning soon. Since today is an auspicious day, we have released the first list."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said with the first list has been released, candidates in the constituency are expected to work for the party and not relax.

He further warned that if the candidates do not work as per the party's instructions or go against the party, the names of such candidates would be changed.

HD Kumaraswamy will contest the polls from Channapatna Assembly constituency while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been fielded from Ramanagara constituency. CM Fayaz, son of JDS State President CM Ibrahim, has also been given the ticket from Humnabad.

GT Deve Gowda, the Chamundeshwari MLA has also been given a ticket thus ending the speculation that he will leave the party.

224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls in 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but was short of a majority. Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister. However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government.

JDS candidate list for 93 constituencies:

1 Khanapura: Naseer Bapulsab Bhagavan

2 Bailhongala: Shankar Madalagi

3 Badami: Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad

4 Muddebihal: Channabasappa Sangappa Sollapura

5 Deverhipparagi: Rajugowda Patil

6 Basavanabagewadi: Paramanand Basappa Thanikedar

7 Babaleshwar: Basavaraj Honawada

8 Nagatana (SC): Devananda P Chawhan

9 Indi: BD Patil

10 Sindhagi: Shivanand Patil

11 Afzalpura: Shivakumar Natekar

12 Sedam: Balaraj Guttedar

13 Chincholi (SC): Sanjeev Yakapur

14 Alanda: Maheshwari Wale

15 Gurumitakal: Naganagowda Kandakur

16 Humnabad: CM Fayaz

17 Bidar South: Bandeppa Khasempur

18 Bidar: Ramesh Patil

19 Basavakalyan: SY Quadri

20 Raichur Rural (ST): Narasimha Nayak

21 Manvi (ST): Raja Venkatappa Nayak

22 Devadurga (ST): Karemma G Nayak

23 Lingasugur (SC): Siddu Bandi

24 Sindhanuru: Venkatarao Nadagowda

25 Kushtagi: Thukaram Survi

26 Kanakagiri (SC): Ashok Ummalatti

27 Haveri (SC): Thukaram Malagi

28 Hirekerur: Jayanand Javannanavar

29 Ranebennur : Manjunath Goudar

30 Hoovinahadagali (SC): Putresh

31 Sandoor (ST): Somappa

32 Challakere (ST) : Raveesh

33 Hosadurga: M Thippeswamy

34 Harihara: HS Shivashankar

35 Davanagere South: AmanullaKhan

36 Channagiri: Yogesh

37 Honnali: Shivamurthy Gouda

38 Shivamogga Rural (SC): Sharada Purya Naik

39 Bhadravati: Sharada Appajigowda

40 Thirthalli: Raja Ram



41 Shringeri: Sudhakar Shetty

42 Mudigere (SC): BB Ningaiah

43 Chikkamagaluru: Thimmashetty

44 Chikkanayakanahalli: CB Surersh Babu

45 Turuvekere: MT Krishnappa

46 Kunigal: D Nagarajaiah

47 Tumakuru City: Govindaraju

48 Tumakuru Rural: DC Gowrishankar

49 Koratagere (SC): Sudhakar Lal

50 Gubbi: Nagaraja

51 Pavagad (SC): Thimmarayappa

52 Madhugiri: Veerabhadraiah

53 Gowribidanuru: Narasimhamurthy

54 Bagepalli: Nagaraj Reddy

55 Chikkaballapura: KP Bachegowda

56 Shidlaghatta: Ravikumar

57 Chintamani: JK Krishna Reddy

58 Srinivasapura: GK Venkatashiva Reddy

59 Mulabagilu (SC): Samruddi Manjunath

60 K.G.F. (SC): Ramesh Babu

61 Bangarapete (SC): M Mallesh Babu

62 Kolara: CMR Srinath

63 Maluru: JE Ramegowda

64 Byatarayanapura: Venugopal

65 Dasarahall: IR Manjunath

66 Hebbal: Mohid Altaf

67 Gandhinagar: V Narayanaswamy

68 Rajajinagar: Gangadharamurthy

69 Govindaraj Nagar: R Prakash

70 Basavanagudi: Aramane Shankar

71 Bengaluru South: Prabhakar Reddy

72 Anekal (SC): KP Raju

73 Devanahalli (SC): Nisarga Narayanaswamy

74 Doddaballapura: Munegowda

75 Nelamangala (SC): Srinivasamurthy

76 Magadi: A Manjunath

77 Ramanagar: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

78 Channapattana: HD Kumaraswamy

79 Malavalli (SC): K Annadani

80 Madduru: DC Thammanna

81 Melukote: CS Puttaraju

82 Mandya: M Srinivas

83 Srirangapattana: Ravindra Srikantaiah

84 Nagamangala: Suresh Gowda

85 KR Pete: HT Manjunath

86 Piriyapattana: K Mahadev

87 KR Nagar: Sa Ra Mahesh

88 Hunsuru: Harish Gowda

89 Chamundeshwari: GT Devegowda

90 T. Narasipura (SC): Ashwinkumar

91 Varuna: Abhishek

92 Krishnaraja: Mallesh

93 Hanuru: Manjunath (ANI)

