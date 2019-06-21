JD(S) appoints Sudhakar K as head of PCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Thursday appointed Congress MLA Sudhakar K as the chairman of the state Pollution Control Board.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhakar confirmed his appointment and thanked AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, chief minister Kumaraswamy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and party colleagues. "I thank my leader AICC president Rahul Gandhi ji, My leader Siddaramaiah ji, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy ji, AICC Gen Sec KC Venugopal ji, DCM G Parameshwar ji, KPCC Pres Dinesh Gundu Rao ji & all my party colleagues who have vested their belief in me to chair the KSPCB," he wrote.

Sudhakar, who had earlier refrained from becoming a part of the coalition cabinet, was recommended by Congress for the State Pollution Control Board for the post. However, the appointment did not get a nod from the chief minister.

Interestingly, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy had earlier clarified that Sudhakar was not an appropriate candidate as he did not match Supreme Court's guidelines, which are required for the post. (ANI)

