JD(S) candidates will win in at least six constituencies: HD Kumaraswamy

Athani (Karnataka) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party will win at least six seats in the upcoming by polls.

"B S Yediyurappa says that his party will win all the 15 constituencies and Siddaramaiah says they will win at least 12 seats or all the seats. In my opinion, our party candidates will win minimum in 6 constituencies," Kumaraswamy said.

The by-elections for 15 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5.

Kumaraswamy added, "Now, they [BJP] have already purchased many MLAs like animals. I feel that if anything goes wrong in the by-elections, for safer side they are searching for new animals [MLAs]." (ANI)





