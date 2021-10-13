JD(S)-Congress coalition in K'taka is closed chapter: Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Days after former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that his predecessor Siddaramaiah was responsible for the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that coalition government is a closed chapter and he has no interest in talking about who is responsible for destabilising it.

"I have no interest in discussing or talking about the issue of a closed chapter or who is responsible for destabilising the coalition government," Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

"Go ahead and ask them only who said it," he added.



Earlier in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy had said that Siddaramaiah wanted to become the leader of Opposition, hence, he toppled the coalition government in the state. Kumaraswamy had also accused Siddaramaiah of ruining the lives of 23 Congress ministers and added that the latter is responsible for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in the state.

Kumaraswamy had alleged that Siddaramaiah met the former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. In Karnataka, the income tax department recently raided the residents of close aides of Yediyurappa, to which, Kumaraswamy had said, "Siddaramaiah is responsible for this. Raids were conducted soon after he met Yediyurappa. Siddaramaiah is power-hungry."

Reacting to the statements, Shivakumar said that Congress is only interested in serving the people of the state and empowering the party. "That is why I do not want to talk about an issue that is closed," he said. (ANI)

