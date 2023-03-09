JDS, Congress partners in crime, both believe in corruption and family rule: JP Nadda in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Coming down heavily on JDS and the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that both these parties are partners in crime that dropped cases against over 1,700 members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Both of these parties (JDS and Congress) are partners in crime. Both parties dropped cases against over 1,700 members of the banned outfit PFI who disturbed the social fabric of Karnataka. JDS and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Both believe in corruption, family rule, and divisive politics. These parties are known for corruption, commission, casteism, and communalism," said Nadda at a public meeting here.

In a scathing attack, he said that voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means voting for corruption.

"Voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means voting for corruption. Today, PFI has been banned," said JP Nadda.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foot march and his lecture in England, Nadda said that in a bid to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have started opposing the country.

"While opposing Modi ji, these people have started opposing the country. His journey was not to unite India, but to break India. No one heard him in India, so nowadays he is giving lectures in England. They say 'Modi teri kabra khudegi' and the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," he said.



Lauding the position of Karnataka in the field of innovation, he said that it is one of the best-performing states in the startup ranking.

"Karnataka is at the number one position in the field of innovation and it is one of the best-performing states in the startup ranking. Bengaluru is known for talent, technology and innovation," he said.

"Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023 and not only that but it also contributes 50 per cent of total electronic manufacturing," he added.

Nadda assured that Apple iPhones will be manufactured in the state.

"Soon, Apple iPhones will be manufactured in Karnataka. CM Bommai has spoken to the Foxconn company on this," he said.

Nadda was participating in the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023. (ANI)

