JDS likely to back Yediyurappa govt after bypolls if BJP loses majority

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:39 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy likely to support the Yediyurappa government in case it falls short of majority figure, as per sources of JDS and BJP.
After bypolls, the Yediyurappa government needs to win at least 8 seats to keep the government intact.
BJP has an option to depend on independents but if BJP doesn't secure 8 seats in bypolls then it will be tough for Yediyurappa to run the government without a majority.
More than 13 disqualified former MLAs are contesting on BJP ticket in 15 Assembly constituencies.
On the other side, JDS is also looking for the opportunity to win at least 5 seats including Yashwanthpur where Javarayigowda looking confident against BJP candidate and disqualified former MLA ST Somashekar.
Congress is facing the same issue of an internal fight after most of Siddaramaiah supporters got the ticket. After the ticket distribution, most of the senior congress leaders are not showing any interest to campaign spontaneously in bypolls.
"It will be great if we win 3-4 seats in the present scenario, it will be tit for tat fight for Siddaramaiah. If congress wins more than 8 seat benefit will be given to Siddaramaiah. And if we lose Sidharamaiah will become scapegoat once again," said a source in Congress.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld the decision K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.
The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation.
They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.
The move marked the end of Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.
The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. The matter was reserved by the court on October 25.
The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

