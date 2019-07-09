JD(S) MLAs should stay at Bengaluru resort for at least four days, suggests Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday suggested JD(S) MLAs to stay at Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru for at least four days, sources said on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was reported that JD(S) leadership had booked 10 villas, 15 deluxe, and 10 cottages at Paddington resort located in Madikeri about 250 km from Bengaluru for three days.

The Congress-JD(S) government in the state plunged into crisis on Saturday after several MLAs from both the parties tendered their resignation.

Two independent MLAs have also resigned from the Council of Ministers.

On Monday, both the parties had made all their ministers resign from the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

